Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,509 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,390 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Textron were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,836 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 7,224 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Trading Up 0.1%

TXT opened at $91.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.Textron's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio is 1.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.18.

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Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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