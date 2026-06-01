Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 292,537 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 292,537 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,503.12. This trade represents a 72.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Acadia Realty Trust's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadia Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadia Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Acadia Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here