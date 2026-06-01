Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 35,400 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,713 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,649,000 after acquiring an additional 741,388 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.97.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $175,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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