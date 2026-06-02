Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 44,879 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 44,879 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,508,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,619,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $53.16.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 189.19%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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