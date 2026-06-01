Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $4.52 Million Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,087 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $97,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,855.40. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,717.80. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $88.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 0.14. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $899.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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