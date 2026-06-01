Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,359,000. American Healthcare REIT accounts for 1.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 172.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHR. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

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