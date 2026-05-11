Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Holdings Raised by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,571 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $363,314,000 after buying an additional 1,112,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,859,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $119,672,000 after acquiring an additional 916,023 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,827,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,545,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 576.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,596,000 after purchasing an additional 602,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Eastman Chemical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.0%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Eastman Chemical's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Eastman Chemical's payout ratio is 97.39%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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