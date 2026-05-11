Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Holdings Raised by SVB Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Eastman Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SVB Wealth LLC increased its Eastman Chemical stake by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 49,571 shares valued at about $3.16 million.
  • Other institutions also added to or initiated positions, and institutional ownership stands at 83.65% of Eastman Chemical’s stock.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally positive: the stock has an average “Moderate Buy” rating with a consensus price target of $80.25, while Eastman Chemical recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.09, slightly above expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eastman Chemical.

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,571 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $363,314,000 after buying an additional 1,112,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,859,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $119,672,000 after acquiring an additional 916,023 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,827,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,545,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 576.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,596,000 after purchasing an additional 602,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Eastman Chemical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.0%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Eastman Chemical's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Eastman Chemical's payout ratio is 97.39%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eastman Chemical Right Now?

Before you consider Eastman Chemical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eastman Chemical wasn't on the list.

While Eastman Chemical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines