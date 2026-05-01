Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Stock Position Trimmed by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in Eaton were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 121,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 162,634 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,866,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,881,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eaton announced a >$30 million investment to build a U.S. switchgear facility in Bellevue, Nebraska to boost capacity for AI/data‑center customers — a demand‑driven growth move that supports revenue upside and supply responsiveness. Eaton (ETN) Announces a $30M Investment to Increase U.S. Switchgear Output

Eaton announced a >$30 million investment to build a U.S. switchgear facility in Bellevue, Nebraska to boost capacity for AI/data‑center customers — a demand‑driven growth move that supports revenue upside and supply responsiveness. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are highlighting Eaton’s upcoming Q1 results and are digging into operating metrics beyond headline EPS — investors are watching margin trends, backlog, and segment performance for signs the AI/data‑center exposure is translating into better top‑line and margin mix. Countdown to Eaton (ETN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts and outlets are highlighting Eaton’s upcoming Q1 results and are digging into operating metrics beyond headline EPS — investors are watching margin trends, backlog, and segment performance for signs the AI/data‑center exposure is translating into better top‑line and margin mix. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Eaton reported $3.23 EPS for the prior quarter and analysts project roughly 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year — these baseline results temper risk and set expectations that the upcoming print must meet or beat to sustain the rally. (Background company results and estimates referenced.)

Recent fundamentals: Eaton reported $3.23 EPS for the prior quarter and analysts project roughly 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year — these baseline results temper risk and set expectations that the upcoming print must meet or beat to sustain the rally. (Background company results and estimates referenced.) Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/positioning coverage notes Eaton’s strong recent share‑price run and asks whether upside is already priced in — this raises sensitivity to any guidance shortfalls or weaker margins that could temper further gains. Is It Too Late To Consider Eaton (ETN) After Its Strong Share Price Run?

Eaton Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of ETN opened at $433.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $286.60 and a 12 month high of $434.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter. Eaton had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.50.

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Eaton Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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