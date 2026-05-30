Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock worth $26,496,364,000 after acquiring an additional 219,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $12,976,634,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $955.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,009.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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