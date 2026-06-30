EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of EdgeRock Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Positive Sentiment: Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Article Title

Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: New competitive products from rivals like Kobo and broader commentary about AI-enabled shopping are notable, but they are not as directly market-moving for AMZN today. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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