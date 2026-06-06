Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Edison International worth $329,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2,970.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,989,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 2.3%

Edison International stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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