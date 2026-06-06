Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,051 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $66,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 330.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,674 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $86.02 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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