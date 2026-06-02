Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 25,977 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,103,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,371,239.08. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $89.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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