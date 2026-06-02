Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stake Lifted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $89.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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