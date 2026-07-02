EJMK Ventures LLC Purchases Shares of 8,742 Intel Corporation $INTC

EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,742 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $127.02 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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