Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,396 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,470. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,645,878.79. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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