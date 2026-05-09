Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Stock Holdings Boosted by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $200.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.19 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,016,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,848,184.18. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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