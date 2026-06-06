Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock worth $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock worth $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $415.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.76. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $411.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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