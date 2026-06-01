Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $397.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $403.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $394.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $408.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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