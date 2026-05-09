Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,394 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company's stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 236.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company's stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,638,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. A Look At Elevance Health (ELV) Valuation After Q1 Beat And Raised EPS Guidance

Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $28.51 from $28.40, and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $7.23 from $7.20, suggesting analysts still see healthy longer-term profitability.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $397.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $424.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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