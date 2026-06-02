Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Holdings Reduced by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 5.6% of TenCore Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $402.69 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $345.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $408.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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