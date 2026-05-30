Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.26% of Elevance Health worth $203,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,478,857,000 after buying an additional 901,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after buying an additional 798,457 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,603,000 after buying an additional 724,349 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Elevance Health by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,319,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,195,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,935,000 after buying an additional 627,038 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $403.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $394.40 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $343.75 and its 200-day moving average is $338.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $408.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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