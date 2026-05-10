Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Position Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 150.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,941,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company's stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company's stock worth $149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $393.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.13. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $424.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Key Stories Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. A Look At Elevance Health (ELV) Valuation After Q1 Beat And Raised EPS Guidance

Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $28.51 from $28.40, and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $7.23 from $7.20, suggesting analysts still see healthy longer-term profitability.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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