Elevated Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Elevated Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,548 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,344 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,601 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,796 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $7,026,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,795,856.48. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 353,611 shares of company stock worth $25,182,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Delta Air Lines's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.10.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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