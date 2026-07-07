Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,032 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 488.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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