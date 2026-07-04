Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,558 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its position in Intel by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 92,673 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,516,083 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $66,905,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.4% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, TSG Advice Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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