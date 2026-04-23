Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s 10th Largest Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $52,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company's stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,666 shares of the company's stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,225.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $921.01 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $964.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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