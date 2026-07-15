Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Cut by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.5% of 1ST Source Bank's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1ST Source Bank's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,154.27 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,106.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,034.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,271.93.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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