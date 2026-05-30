Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Lessened by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,646 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.2% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

LLY opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $955.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,009.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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