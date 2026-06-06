Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,523 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $184,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,517,059,000 after purchasing an additional 937,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,133.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $974.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,013.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,166.29.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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