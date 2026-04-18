Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,145 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $33,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,168.00 to $1,163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $926.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $971.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $980.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. ACHIEVE‑4 PR

Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Foundayo first‑week scripts

Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Q1 sales expectations

Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. CrossBridge Bio acquisition

Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. CEO market penetration remarks

CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Kailera IPO

New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Earnings date confirmation

Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. FDA safety data request

Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Lean mass study

Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted Foundayo’s initial scripts trail Novo’s oral product in early uptake — underscores competitive pressure in the U.S. obesity market. Launch comparison with Novo

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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