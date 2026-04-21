Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,625 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $187,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $920.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $968.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $869.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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