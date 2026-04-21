Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,997 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $96,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,022,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock worth $7,628,447,000 after buying an additional 579,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,168.00 to $1,163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $920.62 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $968.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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