Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $955.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,009.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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