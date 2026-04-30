Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,216.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $851.65 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $804.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $948.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More.

Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More.

Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More.

Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More.

Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More.

Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More.

Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More.

Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and some fund/portfolio churn reported recently; heavy sales can be perceived negatively by sentiment‑driven investors ahead of the quarter. Read More.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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