Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,502 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.6% of Caprock Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $73,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,225.33.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $884.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $958.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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