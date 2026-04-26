Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.4% of Clarity Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $884.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $958.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.88. The stock has a market cap of $836.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,225.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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