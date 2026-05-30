Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company's stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,997 shares of the company's stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $955.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,009.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,149.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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