Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of King Wealth Management Group's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. King Wealth Management Group's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after buying an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,066.77 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $946.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,006.64.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Lilly announces three acquisitions to build infectious disease portfolio

Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. VERVE-102 trial results

Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Motley Fool article on undervaluation

Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Market wrap article

Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Some healthcare-sector weakness on the day may have partially offset the company-specific optimism, but it does not appear to be the main driver for LLY. Healthcare sector decline article

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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