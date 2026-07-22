Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,328,908 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 27.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 5.45% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $47,210,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,175.15 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk.

Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market.

Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market. Positive Sentiment: Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session.

Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data.

Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly in U.S. federal court, accusing the company of false and misleading advertising for Zepbound and Mounjaro and seeking to stop the ads, force corrective marketing, and recover damages. Reuters article about the lawsuit

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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