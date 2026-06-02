Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Lowered by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,454 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 5.9% of Cercano Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $153,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly reported strong Phase 3 data for Retevmo (selpercatinib) , showing an 83% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death in early-stage RET fusion-positive lung cancer, a result that could support a broader label and future revenue growth. Article Title

Lilly reported strong Phase 3 data for , showing an in the risk of disease recurrence or death in early-stage RET fusion-positive lung cancer, a result that could support a broader label and future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also signed new licensing and collaboration deals with Hanmi and Haisco , extending its innovation pipeline and signaling continued deal-making momentum in Asia. Article Title

The company also signed new with and , extending its innovation pipeline and signaling continued deal-making momentum in Asia. Positive Sentiment: Camurus said Lilly exercised an option in their cardiometabolic drug collaboration, extending another pipeline partnership and adding to investor confidence in Lilly’s long-term growth strategy. Article Title

Camurus said Lilly exercised an option in their cardiometabolic drug collaboration, extending another pipeline partnership and adding to investor confidence in Lilly’s long-term growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary remained bullish after CEO David Ricks’ remarks about Lilly’s hot product lineup, while social sentiment and analyst coverage continued to highlight the company as one of the market’s leading growth names. Article Title

Market commentary remained bullish after CEO David Ricks’ remarks about Lilly’s hot product lineup, while social sentiment and analyst coverage continued to highlight the company as one of the market’s leading growth names. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed Lilly as one of the top stocks to watch, but these pieces were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Some articles framed Lilly as one of the top stocks to watch, but these pieces were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive news, LLY has been trading lower recently, and some market attention appears to reflect profit-taking after a strong run and valuation concerns rather than a deterioration in fundamentals. Article Title

Despite the positive news, has been trading lower recently, and some market attention appears to reflect profit-taking after a strong run and valuation concerns rather than a deterioration in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market remains a risk, as Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy pill is still outperforming Lilly’s rival tablet, even though growth is slowing. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,079.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $959.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,010.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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