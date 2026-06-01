Ellevest Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,137,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,009,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 68.7% in the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,390,000 after purchasing an additional 184,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $135,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $968.87.

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Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. The trade was a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $1,817,482.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MCK opened at $741.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $819.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $852.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is 8.53%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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