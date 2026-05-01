EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $318,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,494 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,211,000 after purchasing an additional 111,112 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting EMCOR Group

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — record revenue of $4.63B (+19.7% YoY) and EPS of $6.84 versus consensus ~ $5.9; management highlighted margin gains. Read More.

Q1 results materially beat expectations — record revenue of $4.63B (+19.7% YoY) and EPS of $6.84 versus consensus ~ $5.9; management highlighted margin gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: EME raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $28.25–29.75; revenue $18.5B–19.3B), and management cited stronger AI/data-center demand as a tailwind — a key driver behind investor enthusiasm. Read More.

EME raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $28.25–29.75; revenue $18.5B–19.3B), and management cited stronger AI/data-center demand as a tailwind — a key driver behind investor enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and analyst writeups emphasize “powerful momentum” — incremental acquisition contribution, strong backlog and execution were highlighted on the call. Read More.

Earnings call and analyst writeups emphasize “powerful momentum” — incremental acquisition contribution, strong backlog and execution were highlighted on the call. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving — Zacks upgraded EMCOR to a stronger rating and published pieces framing EME as a growth stock, supporting bullish interest. Read More.

Analyst sentiment is improving — Zacks upgraded EMCOR to a stronger rating and published pieces framing EME as a growth stock, supporting bullish interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Non-core commercial activity: subsidiary Hill York announced a sports-venue HVAC partnership (brand/PR positive but limited direct earnings impact). Read More.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $892.81 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.48 and a 12-month high of $901.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $774.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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