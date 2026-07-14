Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stake in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.72% of IPG Photonics worth $34,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $321,277,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $129,960,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $67,101,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 745,246 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $53,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.50.

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IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.8%

IPGP opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $178,071.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,945.80. The trade was a 13.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $154,762.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,050,487.70. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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