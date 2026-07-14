Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 26,437 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,437 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Life Time Group worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,828,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,868,000 after buying an additional 3,286,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Life Time Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock worth $117,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Life Time Group by 2,328.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,852,117 shares of the company's stock worth $56,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,837 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $2,618,576.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,347,266.15. This represents a 32.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jimena Almendares sold 40,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,363,384.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,258.97. The trade was a 52.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Life Time Group's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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