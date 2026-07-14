Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 82,553 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,819 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 82,553 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.16% of PDF Solutions worth $28,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,631,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 595.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 451,788 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 386,788 shares during the period. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 378.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 201,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in PDF Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 955,435 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 155,078 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDFS

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.29 and a beta of 1.63. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Further Reading

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