Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.11% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 231.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Power Integrations's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's payout ratio is currently 286.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $573,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,590.93. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 1,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $149,679.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,216.12. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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