Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 89,708 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.07% of ATI worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ATI by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ATI opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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