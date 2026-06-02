Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $141.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $117.16 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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