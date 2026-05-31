Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Wormser Freres Gestion

Wormser Freres Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 46,466 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.2% of Wormser Freres Gestion's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wormser Freres Gestion's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $143.91 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $117.16 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

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Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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